John Edward Jourdan

SUMMERTON – John Edward Jourdan, 83, husband of Roberta Ann Smith Jourdan, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Conway Medical Center.

Born June 12, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Lester John Jourdan and the late Margaret Wichael Jourdan. He was a retired lineman with Dayton Power & Light Company and was a US Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife of Summerton; a son, John M. Jourdan of Union, Ohio; two stepsons, William G. Baker, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio and Robert C. Baker (Kris) of Carrollton, Virginia; three granddaughters; a step granddaughter; and a step great grandson.

No services are planned at this time.

