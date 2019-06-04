Wallace Allen Greenwell

MANNING – Wallace Allen Greenwell, 68, husband of Betty Jean Dawson Greenwell, died Monday, June 3 at his home.

Born Jan. 28, 1951, in Louisville, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Wallace Marion Greenwell and the late Virginia Lee Higdon Greenwell. He was an avid fisherman and loved his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; two sons, Glen Greenwell (Melinda) of Summerville and Jason Greenwell of Manning; a daughter, Shannon Carnegie (Tim) of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister, Nancy Richardson (Tony) of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Greenwell; and a sister, Mary Greenwell Cordy.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the residence, 1249 Mosstree Court, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org