Trooper, Suspect injured in Officer-involved Shooting

COLUMBIA –The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports that a trooper and suspect have been injured in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in York County on June 2, 2019.

The incident began near Mt. Gallant Road and Lexie Lane near Rock Hill around 7:45 p.m. Trooper Paul Wise attempted to stop the driver of a 2009 BMW for no safety belt. The suspect fled and the trooper began a short pursuit.

The suspect traveled south on Mt. Gallant Road, turning onto India Hook Road where he struck the gate at Camp Canaan Campground. The suspect exited the vehicle and began firing at the trooper’s vehicle. The trooper returned fire, striking the suspect. Both were struck by the exchange of gunfire and were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trooper Wise is assigned to Highway Patrol Troop Four, York County, and has been with the SC Highway Patrol since September 2016. He was transported to Piedmont Medical Center and is alert and in good condition.

The suspect Willie Bernard Wright, 27, of Gaffney, SC, was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Trooper Wise will be placed on administrative duties once he returns to work, as per department protocol.