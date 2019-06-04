Camp Happy Days needs your help

Camp Happy Days will host its annual camping event from June 30 to July 6. This will be held at Camp Bob Cooper near Summerton. It is a week long camp for children who have been diagnosed with cancer and their siblings. Volunteers are desperately needed. Also, anyone volunteering with experience in hairstyling and manicures are asked to contact Andrea Killman at (803)460-5077.

All other volunteers can call Bill Ellis at (803)460-7666. You can also sign up on their website. www.camphappydays.org