I-95 Northbound Traffic Pacing Operation for Great Pee Dee River Bridge

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to perform bridge repairs that will require pacing operations on I-95 northbound between mile marker 160 and mile marker 175 in Florence County on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) will pace all lanes in the northbound direction to allow speeds to be reduced to approximately 10-15 MPH beginning at approximately 5:45 a.m. while crews perform work within both travel lanes over the Great Pee Dee River. Once pacing begins, the on-ramps at Exit 164 (US-52), Exit 169 (TV Road), and Exit 170 (SC-327) will be closed to all traffic. The pace operation is expected to last about 45 minutes.

Motorists traveling along this northbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the northbound direction. To check traffic conditions on I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System, www.511sc.org, or download the free app.