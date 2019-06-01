DEBORAH LYNN DINKINS THOMPSON

MANNING – Deborah Lynn Dinkins “Debbie” Thompson, wife of Jesse Ulmer Thompson, Sr., died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland.

Born August 2, 1952, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late John Grier Dinkins, Jr. and the late Martha Virginia MooneyhanDinkins. She was retired from Clarendon School District Two as a physical education teacher. She was a travel planner with Sanborn’s Travel Service and Glass Slipper Concierge. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church at Manning.

She is survived by her husband of Manning; a daughter, Jennifer Broughton Thompson Connors (Casey) of Manning; a son, Jesse U. “Jay” Thompson, Jr. (Sherree) of Lexington; three brothers, John Grier Dinkins III and Walter Mooneyhan Dinkins (Lhynne), both of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Michael James Dinkins of Manning; seven grandchildren, Aubrey Connors, Bailey Connors, Bryce Parler, Gavin Parler, Irelynn Connors, Jesse Thompson III and Daisy Thompson; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church at Manning with the Rev. Josie Holler and the Rev. Vikki Brogdon officiating. Burial will follow in Jordan United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1574 Thompson Drive, Manning.

Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church at Manning, P.O. Box 207, Manning, SC 29102 or to Clarendon School District Two, P.O. Box 1252, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org