McLeod Health Physicians and Hospitals Recognized for Excellence in Healthcare

Last Updated: May 31, 2019 at 10:33 am

McLeod Health physicians and hospitals were recently recognized for providing excellence in healthcare by national healthcare research leader Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC).

Dr. M. Adnan Alsaka ,a McLeod Nephrologist, was recognized as a Top Performer for Overall Quality of Physician Care. Dr. Alsaka is ranked at or above the 100th percentile which equates to one of the highest scoring physicians in the nation. The following 12 McLeod Health physicians and one nurse practitioner were also honored for being ranked in the top ten percent in the nation as 5-Star recipients: Dr. C. Richard Alexander, Dr. W. Brad Campbell, Dr. Gary Emerson, Dr. James S. Garner, IV, Dr. Raymond R. Holt, Dr. William A. Jackson, Dr. Patrick J. Jebaily, Dr. Guy E. McClary, Jr., Dr. Ansel R. McFaddin, Dr. Amy P. Murrell, Dr. Charles Tatum, Dr. Neil W. Trask, III, and Teresa A. Yarborough, NP.

The honors received by hospitals include:

McLeod Regional Medical Center

5-Star Award for Inpatient Surgical Services – Cardiovascular Surgery, Overall Hospital Rating

5-Star Award for Outpatient Surgery Services – Outpatient Eye Surgical Services, Overall Hospital Rating

McLeod Health Loris

5-Star Award for Inpatient Medical/Surgical Services – OB/GYN, Overall Quality of Care

McLeod Health Seacoast

5-Star Award for Inpatient Services – 2 South Surgery, Overall Hospital Rating

5-Star Award for Inpatient Surgical Services – 2 South Surgery, Overall Quality of Care

4-Star Award for Inpatient Services – Overall Quality of Care

“It is an honor to recognize the hospitals and physicians of McLeod Health with these Excellence in Healthcare Awards for their deserving work,” said Joe M. Inguanzo, Ph.D., President and CEO of PRC. “It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in healthcare and McLeod Health has shown their commitment to making their hospitals a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine and a better place for patients to be treated.”