Special Father’s Day section in The Manning Times

Last Updated: May 31, 2019 at 10:52 am

The Manning Times will run a special section in the June 13 edition of our paper. We are asking all of our readers to submit a picture of your father or father figure in your life. Please include the names of anyone seen in the picture. Also, please send your name and phone number in case we have any questions. The deadline for submissions will be June 9. Please send pictures to manningsctimes@gmail.com