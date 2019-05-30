The Rotary Club of Manning awards scholarships

The Rotary Club of Manning awarded scholarships to four local students last Wednesday at Porter Jack’s restaurant during their meeting. Each recipient was selected based on their performance in school and in the community.The selection committee was comprised of members of the Rotary Club of Manning.

Heather Varn has been accepted and plans to attend Clemson University in the fall. In high school, she was a member of Student Council and received the School Spirit Award in 2017 and 2018. While in the National Honor Society, she was selected as the Member of the Quarter in 2018. Varn served as Vice President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in 2019. Varn received the Moat Community Service Award in 2018. In Monarchs making Miracles program, she was executive coordinator from 2016 to 2019 and also was selected Most Effective Attorney in a mock trial.

In the community, Varn participated in the Drama Team and Youth Group at Grace Christian Fellowship Church from 2012 to 2019. She was on the Youth LeadershipTeam at Seacoast Church in 2019. Varn also volunteered at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home from 2015 to 2018, and at the Jimmie Hale Center.