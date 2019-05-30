The Rotary Club of Manning awards scholarships

The Rotary Club of Manning awarded scholarships to four local students last Wednesday at Porter Jack’s restaurant during their meeting. Each recipient was selected based on their performance in school and in the community.The selection committee was comprised of members of the Rotary Club of Manning.

Jordan Kinlaw Shaw has been accepted into Winthrop University and will attend classes in the fall. His plans are to major in education to pursue his goal to become a teacher. In high school, Shaw was President of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) 2017-18, Vice-President of NTHS 2016-17, SC Vice-President of Community Service-Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) in 2018-19, President of FCCLA 2018-19, Member of FFA, Member of FBLA, A&B Honor roll throughout high school, Recognized Clarendon District Two being elected a FCCLA state officer, Outstanding Culinary Student, and State Winner of Community Services Projects 2019 and will represent SC in Anaheim, CA in July 2019.

Shaw was also a volunteer with Clarendon County Council on Aging, Volunteer at Relay for Life, Partnered with the Inv. Holmes Smith Jr Foundation, was a volunteer and mentor to special needs students after school hours, and was a volunteer for Project Power Diabetes Workshop. He also volunteered to be a server at multiple fund raiser type events throughout the county.