St. Peters Masonic Lodge indoor garage sale

St. Peter’s masonic lodge #54 in Manning is having a fundraiser indoor garage sale on Saturday, June 1 from 5:30 am until everything is sold. Clothes, tools, small appliances, vhs movies, just about anything you can think of. They are located on Boyce street across from the sparrow Kennedy John Deere Dealership. Cash or Good checks will be accepted. For more info call Jody Brailsford at (803)460-3700