SHRMA receives EXCEL PLATINUM Award

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) recently awarded Sumter Human Resource Management Association (SHRMA) its prestigious EXCEL PLATINUM Award for the CHAPTER’s accomplishments in 2018.

The EXCEL award aligns individual chapters’ and state councils’ activities with SHRM’s aspirations for the HR profession. The award recognizes major accomplishments, strategic activities, and tactical initiatives that elevate the profession of human resources.

“So much of SHRM’s success in shaping better workplaces—where employers and employees can thrive together— is owed to the hard work of our chapters and state councils such as Sumter Human Resource Management Association. Through their courage and leadership, Sumter Human Resource Management Association is driving true, measurable progress toward the healthy, productive, and dynamic workplaces of tomorrow,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, president and chief executive officer of SHRM. “Awarding this PLATINUM Excel Award is just one small way for SHRM to recognize and celebrate the big steps this chapter has taken this past year.”

The EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Each level has a prescribed set of requirements and accomplishments that must be met. Sumter Human Resource Management Association will receive recognition in SHRM publications and at conferences, a logo to display on its website, and information to share with its members about the significance of this award.

This is the second year in a row Sumter Human Resource Management Association has earned the PLATINUM EXCEL award. SHRMA achieved the PLATINUM EXCEL award by increasing membership retention by offering alternative meeting locations, attracting new members to join the chapter by having the Membership Committee Chair and the President make contact with prospective members to encourage joining the chapter and attending a meeting, advancing the HR profession by collaborating with Central Carolina Technical College to establish a certification class, and increasing member engagement by addressing the need to establish an on-site health service with McLeod Health.

For more information about Sumter Human Resource Management Association, visit https://sumterhrma.shrm.org/.