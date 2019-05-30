McLeod Health Physicians and Hospitals Recognized for Excellence in Healthcare

The recipients of the PRC honors were recognized during the McLeod Health Board of Trustees meeting on May 20. Pictured from left to right: Dr. Gary Emerson, Dr. Adnan Alsaka, Dr. Ansel McFaddin, Dr. William Jackson, Dr. Raymond Holt, Dr. Richard Alexander, Teresa Yarborough, NP, Dr. Patrick Jebaily, Dr. Neil Trask, Dr. Guy McClary and Dr. Brad Campbell. Not pictured: Dr. James Garner and Dr. Amy Murrell.

Dr. M. Adnan Alsaka, a McLeod Nephrologist, was recognized as a Top Performer for Overall Quality of Physician Care. Dr. Alsaka is ranked at or above the 100th percentile which equates to one of the highest scoring physicians in the nation. The following 12 McLeod Health physicians and one nurse practitioner were also honored for being ranked in the top ten percent in the nation as 5-Star recipients: Dr. C. Richard Alexander, Dr. W. Brad Campbell, Dr. Gary Emerson, Dr. James S. Garner, IV, Dr. Raymond R. Holt, Dr. William A. Jackson, Dr. Patrick J. Jebaily, Dr. Guy E. McClary, Jr., Dr. Ansel R. McFaddin, Dr. Amy P. Murrell, Dr. Charles Tatum, Dr. Neil W. Trask, III, and Teresa A. Yarborough, NP.