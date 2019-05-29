Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert issued by Forestry Commission

Very low relative humidity and elevated drought conditions, combined with dry fuels on the ground create the potential for fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

The Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided there are not local burn bans — which are currently in effect for Conway and unincorporated Horry County — but residents are strongly encouraged to postpone burning until the Red Flag Fire Alert is lifted. You’re also encouraged to contact your local fire department to inquire about local restrictions on outdoor burning.

The Red Flag Fire Alert is in effect indefinitely. The SCFC has response teams continuously monitoring the situation.