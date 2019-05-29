Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert issued by Forestry Commission
by Nigel Johnson | May 29, 2019 1:31 pm
WPDE — Effective immediately, a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert is in effect.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued the alert on Wednesday morning, saying the purpose is to discourage outdoor burning while weather conditions present an elevated risk for wildfires.
The Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided there are not local burn bans — which are currently in effect for Conway and unincorporated Horry County — but residents are strongly encouraged to postpone burning until the Red Flag Fire Alert is lifted. You’re also encouraged to contact your local fire department to inquire about local restrictions on outdoor burning.
The Red Flag Fire Alert is in effect indefinitely. The SCFC has response teams continuously monitoring the situation.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.