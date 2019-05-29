Special Weather Statement calls for fire danger

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Special Weather Statement through 9 p.m. Wednesday calling for fire danger. Unseasonably hot and dry conditions will continue across the midlands of South Carolina and the central Savannah River area of Georgia. Afternoon high temperatures will again be around 100 degrees with minimum relative humidity between 20 and 25 percent.

The hot and dry conditions will also combine with westerly winds about 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph resulting in elevated fire danger.