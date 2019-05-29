Perry Glen Murray
by Nigel Johnson | May 29, 2019 3:06 pm
Columbia-On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Perry Glen Murray, husband of Cynthia Davis-Murray departed this life at Prisma Health Richland.
Born on June 9, 1957, in Manning, he was a son of the late James and Joshinpe Gibson Murray.
The family is receiving relatives and friends at the residence, 5740 Alcott Dr., Wedgefield.
funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by the Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel
