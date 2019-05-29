Jennifer Ann Englerth Stoops

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 3:03 pm

MANNING – Jennifer Ann Englerth Stoops, 72, wife of Denzel Dwayne Stoops, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at The Manor in Florence.

Born Nov. 11, 1946, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Norman Paul Englerth and the late Leanda Gerhart Englerth. She was a 1964 graduate of Chambersburg High School, a former resident of York, Pennsylvania, and a retired registered nurse and educator. She was a graduate of York College and the University of Maryland.

She is survived by her husband of Manning; and a sister, Michelle Farner (Donald) of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania.

No local services are planned.

