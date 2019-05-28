ManningLive

Seamless Summer option feeding program

by | May 28, 2019 12:29 pm

Clarendon School District 2 Food Service Presents SEAMLESS SUMMER OPTION FEEDING PROGRAM.

FREE MORNING SNACK AND LUNCH for ALL children 18 years and younger.
No registration or application needed.

Runs June 10-28 ( Monday –Friday )
Runs July 8-26 ( Monday –Friday)
CLOSED July 1-5
Summer Feeding Location
Manning Elementary School
311 W.Boyce Street , Manning, SC 29102

For more information, contact Clarendon Two School Food Service at 803-435-4082

Clarendon Two is an equal opportunity provider

