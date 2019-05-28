Risher wins seat as SCGOP First Vice Chair

The delegates to the South Carolina Republican Party Convention recently elected their new slate of officers for the upcoming 2020 election cycle. Winners were announced Saturday at River Bluff High School in Lexington, which was the site for the state Republican Party Convention. Cindy Risher was elected as the 1st Vice Chair for the upcoming two year term for the South Carolina State GOP. Risher currently serves as the Sixth Congressional District Vice Chair and as the Executive Committeeman for Clarendon County.

Risher began her campaign on January 22 by speaking to the Pee Dee Women’s Republican group in Florence. Over the course of her four month campaign, she spoke at over 50 club meetings and conventions statewide.

Risher’s fascination with politics started when she was in her junior year of high school. She was awarded a scholarship to Washington, D.C. to attend the Government Close Up program for a week. She has many treasured memories from that experience but Risher said that her favorite part of the trip was witnessing the changing of the guard ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

“That singular experience lit a fire of passion deep in my soul for a love of country and gave me the greatest respect for our men and women in uniform,” said Risher.

Risher has been active in politics for over 30 years, going back to her first campaign assisting a candidate for sheriff in Dorchester county in the early 90’s. Since then, she expanded from local politics to state and national campaigns. Risher said that she has never lost sight of the fact that all politics start at the local level. “It is critical to make sure that we, as a party, have strong conservative candidates on every single ballot for every single race beginning at the local level.”