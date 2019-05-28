Camp Happy Days June 30- July 6

Camp Happy Days is held annually the first week in July and preperation is under way. Donations of hats, T-shirts, sunscreen, toothpaste and other toiletries are sought. Cash donations are especially needed as the camp is funded solely from donations. Camp Happy Days gives children with cancer and their siblings a chance to leave worries of hospitals and painful treatments far behind as they plunge into six days of ore head-spinning, heart-pounding fun than a child could ever imagine. For more information, call Bill Ellis at (803) 460-7666.