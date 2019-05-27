ROBERT HENRY “TEE” BROGDON

Last Updated: May 27, 2019 at 11:30 am

Robert Henry “Tee” Brogdon, 68, husband of Debbie Ann Summers Brogdon, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Born March 20, 1951, in Sumter, he was a son of the late Joseph Stukes Brogdon and the late Helen Newman Brogdon. He was a retired paint contractor.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; a son, Jody Brogdon; a daughter, Anita Brogdon; four grandchildren, Sara-Lynn Hodge, Scott Hodge IV, Ethan Hodge and Christian Brogdon, all of Manning; and three sisters, Nancy, Joey and Betty.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie Brogdon and Buddy Brogdon.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home.