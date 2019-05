Voice of Public Health Award

Last Updated: May 24, 2019 at 2:50 pm

From left, HopeHealth Diabetes & Nutrition Institute team members Anita Longan, Sondra Jett-Clair, and Kitty Finklea with Brooke Brittain, the vice president and nutrition section chair for the South Carolina Public Health Association. The HopeHealth dietitians/lifestyle coaches were among 12 individuals.