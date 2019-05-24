Mary Lee Watson Mack

MANNING -Mary Lee Watson Mack, wife of James Willie Mack, Sr., exchanged time for eternity at McLeod Health Clarendon on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Born on Feb. 19,1957, in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Teddy Greene and Sarah Watson.

A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 2:00pm from the Green Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1260 Green Hill Church Rd., Alcolu, where the Pastor, Rev. Delbert Singleton, will bring words of hope. The service of committal will follow in the family plot located in the Green Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Public viewing will take place from 4:00pm-7:00pm from the Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home Chapel, 222 West Boyce Street.

The family is receiving relatives and friends at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, James Willie (Shantay) Mack, Jr., of 8854 Paxville Hwy., Manning.

Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of these services. Online condolences for the Watson and Mack families may be sent to www.flemingdelaine.com or flemingdelaine@aol.com.