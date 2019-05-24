Hazardous Weather outlook calls for possible ‘hottest Memorial Day weekend on record’
by Nigel Johnson | May 24, 2019 7:42 am
The National Weather Service out of South Carolina has released a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the midlands, including Clarendon County, calling for conditions from Saturday to Tuesday to be “prolonged (and) hot, with nearly daily record high temperatures possible.” Maximum temperatures could be near the triple-digit mark, with the heat indices up to 104.
