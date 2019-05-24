Father of Four battles cancer

The struggle to fight an illness such as cancer is unimaginable for the lucky ones who have never had to endure this. But for many, the battle is very real. Most are fortunate enough to have a strong base of friends and family to support them during this period of their lives. Airman Matthew Driggers is blessed to be in that category. Since his diagnosis of having stage 4 cancer, everyone around him has pulled together to help him and his family in any way possible.

Driggers is a 13 year veteran in the South Carolina Air National Guard of the U.S. Air Force. He is a Heavy Equipment Operator in the 169thCivil Engineer Squadron, which is located at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

Driggers received the news in March of this year that he did have cancer. Upon hearing the news, his coworkers and teammates in the Air Force discussed ways to help. MSG Wright and other members of the Squadron organized a fundraiser to help Driggers by hosting a golf tournament in his honor. The event will be held June 3 at Beech Creek Golf Course in Sumter. Wright described Driggers as a valued part of the team in the Air Force.

“Matthew Driggers is very important to the Air Force and its mission,” said Wright. “He never let his unit down, and always there when you need him.”

Driggers is married to his wife, Jessica for the past twelve years. They have 4 children, ages 17, 12, 10, and 4. Driggers was described by Wright as “a God-fearing man who puts his family first.”

Driggers has also had tremendous support from his community. In addition to his help from his team in the Air Force, local churches and family members have organized fundraisers to assist Driggers and his family with their financial needs. Bake sales and chicken plate sales to generate money were also used as a means of support. Driggers said that he knows he has had many people on his side to be with him during this time in his life.

“My Air Force family, my community where I live, and my family at home had made it very clear to me that I am not fighting this alone. They have been with me every step of the way. That means a lot to me and my wife.”

For more information about playing in the tournament or donate to help, please contact Stewart Wright at (803)309-9296 orstewart.k.wright.mil@mail.mil