CCLC Teacher retires

Brenda and Roger Marlowe

Clarendon Christian Learning Center had to say good-bye to a valuable employee recently. Brenda Marlowe officially announced her retirement after 13 years with the center. Marlowe is a native Clarendon County resident and graduate of Manning High School. She and her husband, Roger, have two adult children and four grandchildren. Marlowe previously worked for Clarendon District II and attends Little Star PH Church.

Marlowe’s primary focus was on second and third grade students. She would conduct Bible studies, participate in skits and plays, make crafts and other related projects.

“Brenda came highly recommended,” said Erie Brown, Executive Director at Clarendon Christian Learning Center. “She is an excellent Bible teacher and she dearly loved the children that she taught. She would pray with the children, and took their prayer requests very seriously.”

The mission of Clarendon Christian Learning Center is to promote Bible literacy in Clarendon County. They teach how the Biblical truths relate to the lives of the students.

Clarendon Christian Learning Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3), non-denominational organization formed to direct the “released time” program in Clarendon County. “Released Time” is a time set aside during the public school day when parents can “release” students from an elective class to participate in Christian training off campus. Once a week, or perhaps every day (for junior high and high school students), a qualified teacher with a firm command of the Bible instructs students in Bible basics and teaches skills that help youth to understand the Bible for themselves.

The center prides itself on working in harmony with the schools in Clarendon County. Schedules are decided upon by staff of the center and the principal of each school. Guidelines are set forth by the US Department of Education. Their endeavor is to complement the work of the school system. CCLC is an affiliate of School Ministries, a national organization dedicated to serving church and community through released time programs.