Car wreck on I-95 causes traffic jam
by Johnny Weeks | May 24, 2019 3:10 pm
A car accident at mile marker 122 on Interstate 95 has caused severe traffic congestion. Traffic will temporarily be rerouted through Manning until the road is cleared.
