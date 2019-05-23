Talented MHS students Chalk the Walks

by EVELYN MCDONALD

editorial@manninglive.com

The National Arts Honor Society hosted Chalk the Walks at Manning High School Friday. Students would make a donation and be able to get out of class during school hours to participate. They would select a section of the sidewalk around the high school to display their many talents.

Chalk the Walk events are held world-wide, and are about spreading joy, optimism, and inspiration. The first event was held in 2011 in Vancouver, WA. The event involved over 300 people through an online group. Since then, several thousand people have become members and posted pictures of their favorite displays to share with the rest of the “Chalkers”.

Each event has a specific theme that is chosen by the coordinators of Chalk the Walks. This year, students were instructed to decorate their section of the sidewalk along with an inspirational quote. They would then draw pictures to emphasize their chosen quote.

Susan Anderson, assistant principal of MHS, saw the Chalk the Walks events a few years ago and decided to suggest it to the school staff. Robin Nelson, the art teacher and department head, was instrumental in organizing the event.

“There were 39 students who signed up to participate,” said Nelson. “ They divided themselves up into 10 or 11 groups and created the sidewalk art.”

Once the students are finished with their drawing, assigned judges will select the winners.