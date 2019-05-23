Sumter car break-in suspects arrested after Clarendon police chase

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects wanted out of Sumter County for various outstanding warrants relating to the alleged misuse and abuse of someone else’s vehicle.

Jessie McDonald Preast, 32, and Amanda Powell, 39, were arrested Wednesday, according to reports from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, after a pursuit Tuesday night leading from Sumter into Clarendon County.

Sumter deputies had reported a stolen vehicle and put out a bulletin across police radio. The vehicle, carrying Georgia tags, was spotted by a Clarendon deputy in Summerton.

“When the deputy exited his vehicle, the suspects took off,” said Sheriff Tim Baxley in a release. “Clarendon County deputies pursued the vehicle for several miles, traveling toward Jordan crossroads before having to deploy stinger spike strips on the vehicle, deflating two of the vehicle’s tires.”

Deputies then pursued the vehicle onto Tobias Road near Greeleyville Highway, where the two individuals ran from the vehicle into a wooded area.

“The Clarendon County K9 tracking team was notified, and a perimeter was set up by deputies,” said Baxley. “A very short time later, Preast and Powell were placed into custody.”

Preast has been charged in Clarendon County with failure to stop for a blue light, a General Sessions-level offense, and driving under suspension. Both Preast and Powell face outstanding Sumter County warrants as well.

Those warrants include breaking into a motor vehicle and simple larceny, value of $2,000 or less.

The Sumter warrants state that Powell allegedly drove Preast May 5 to a location on Twelve Bridges Road, where Preast broke the passenger’s side window of a truck not belonging to him and stole a pair of sunglasses and two electric paint rollers valued at more than $200. About $1,265 in damage was reportedly caused to the vehicle as well.

“Preast and Powell have each given video and written statements admitting their involvement in this reported incident,” reads a report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A magistrate judge set bond at $250,000 for both suspects, “because they are considered flight risks based on their recent attempts to avoid law enforcement.”

