Lakeside Paradise Restaurant and Bubba’s Bait & Tackle are on the Lake

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 2:58 pm

by JOHNNY WEEKS

Lake Marion is now the home of two new food and fishing supply businesses. Lakeside Paradise restaurant and Bubba’s Bait & Tackle are both ready for the upcoming seasons. The official grand opening will be this Saturday. Free live concert featuring Nashville recording artist, Tim Elliott starts at 8pm and ends at midnight.

Located at the former Scarborough’s landing, Wendy Cox is the proud owner of both businesses. She said that she started construction on this project less than 2 months ago. She tore the original building down to the basic framework, then totally rebuilt it from the ground up. The Bait & Tackle store was demolished down to the original concrete slab before erecting a completely new establishment.

Cox describes her businesses as having a “Beach at the lake” feeling. She has built a large shore area of sand for families to enjoy and the children can swim in a very clean area. The boat decks have been rebuilt with new lumber and are very accessible for boaters to tie off and come in to shop.

The restaurant currently serves burgers, fries, hotdogs, chicken tenders and is the home of the only Hunts Brothers Pizza location in the area. Cox said that with the brand new ovens, she can cook an entire pizza in four minutes. Soft drinks, water and beer will also be for sale. Plans are underway to also open a hot bar in the near future. The menu will offer a variety of items, such as plates for a meat with side dishes. Breakfast is also available.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to own something on the lake, such as a business,” said Cox. “We are trying to create a family friendly environment.

Bubba’s Bait & Tackle is also loaded and ready. Snacks and drinks are available. Many types of fishing tackle, including artificial lures, corks, string and fishing rods are for sale. Bubba’s will also have live bait, such as crickets and worms, available.

The address for these businesses is 1326 Fowler Road, Summerton. For more information, see their Facebook listed as “Lakeside Paradise Restaurant @ Scarborough’s landing”. You can also check out “Bubba’s Bait and Tackle” on Facebook.