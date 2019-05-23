Fugitives captured in Clarendon County after high speed chase

Last Updated: May 23, 2019 at 9:54 am

J essie McDonald Preast, a 32 year old white male, and Amanda Powell, a 39 year old white female, have been taken into custody after leading Clarendon County Deputies on a pursuit during the late night hours last night. The suspects (having outstanding warrants) and vehicle, which deputies had been informed to be on the lookout for by Sumter County, were spotted by a Deputy in the Summerton area of Clarendon County. The vehicle was displaying a Georgia license plate which had been reported stolen. The vehicle pulled over for the Deputy and when the deputy exited his vehicle the suspects took off. Clarendon County Deputies pursued the vehicle for several miles traveling towards Jordan crossroads before having to deploy stinger spike strips on the vehicle deflating two of the vehicle’s tires. Deputies then pursued the vehicle onto Tobias Road near Greeleyville Hwy where the two individuals ran from the vehicle into a wooded area. The Clarendon County K-9 tracking team was notified and a perimeter was set up by deputies. A very short time later, Preast and Powell were placed into custody.

Jessie McDonald Preast

Driving Under Suspension

Failure to Stop for a blue Light

Outstanding Sumter County warrants

Amanda Powell

Outstanding Sumter County warrants