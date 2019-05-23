Country Boy Kitchen: The Food Ministry

By NIGEL JOHNSON

Jeffery Lampkin, a native of Manning, South Carolina, announced his new business endeavor via Facebook on Friday, May 17. He is opening a restaurant called Country Boy Kitchen in Sumter.

Lampkin currently hosts “Sunday Morning Gospel with Jeffery Lampkin” on the Big DM radio station. The former American idol contestant is known for his singing abilities, and spirit-filled worship services. In 2018, Lampkin appeared on Good Morning America along with the Francis Marion University YGB Choir to perform. Lampkin and a portion of his choir were asked to sing during GMA’s commercial break. After the show ended, the choir received the opportunity to sing for journalist and GMA anchor Robin Roberts, and the other staff of GMA. The choir performed gospel singer John P. Kee’s “My Mind Is Made Up” to an overwhelming response from both the crowd and Roberts herself. She decided to post the video on her Facebook page, which results to over 1 million views in 5 days. To date, reaching more than 2.9 million views, the viral video is the most viewed video posted by Roberts on any of her social media platforms. Lampkin is bringing his talents from behind the microphone and into the kitchen with his new restaurant.

“I was inspired to open this restaurant because I have been cooking since I was in college and people always loved my food. I found that people are looking for good seasoned food. They just want good solid food and good fellowship to go along with it.” Lampkin added. “I just love cooking food, serving food, and making people happy with it. Cooking and serving food is like another ministry. You see people’s lives for a few minutes where they are dealing with different types of stress in their day. When they sit down for a good plate of food, they forget about the stress temporarily for a little while.” Lampkin’s love for cooking comes from his mother and his aunt. His family was known as the “cooking family” because everybody knew how to cook. He looked up to his family because of their signature dishes and well seasoned food.

“I always knew I wanted to open a restaurant. I always put that in the atmosphere, but God never came to me with it. Literally in 2019, God quickly began to put the pieces in place for me. I then knew that is was time for me to follow my dream.” Lampkin said, “This restaurant is going to a ministry. It is going to impact the community and the world. It is going to be a safe place where people can fellowship and not just eat but have different things like bible study. We are going to offer classes that’s going to help the community.” His plans are to train a new generation of leaders and people to bring greatness to the world. Some of the signature dishes are fried chicken, waffles, pancakes, macaroni and cheese, and much more.

“Manning, your time is coming,” said Lampkin. “I started there, and I want to bring it home. I see this in Manning and Columbia, and out of the state like Charlotte.” Jeffery Lampkin is making his dreams happen through God, family, and his community. Country Boy Kitchen is expected to have its grand opening June 2019.