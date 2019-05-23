Batting Cage dedication at J.C. Britton Park

Last Updated: May 22, 2019 at 2:40 pm

photos by Nigel Johnson

The new batting cage facility in honor of former Coach Justin Shorter was officially opened Wednesday. Shorter passed away May of last year after over two years battling cancer. This new facility will represent his love of baseball for years to come.

Justin’s wife, Caroline and their two boys, Thomas and Will, unveiled the new batting cage to the community at the dedication ceremony. Also in attendance were his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Shorter, and Caroline’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Richardson.

Shorter was born on February 21, 1980, in Sumter, the son of Michael Eugene Shorter and Lydia Elkins Shorter. Shorter was a member of the Clarendon County Junior Chamber of Commerce, a racing enthusiast and a member of the Presbyterian Church at Manning. Shorter enjoyed coaching baseball at J. C. Britton Park for seven years and also came out during the summer to coach children that weren’t on his team. Aron Powell, one of Shorter’s coaching friends, presented the batting cages at the dedication.

“LeBon Joye, Joey Carter, Justin and myself had been coaching together for several years at that time. We had a saying when our players were at the plate, that we still use today. That saying was simply to battle, no matter the count, continue to battle for that base hit,” said Powell. “As our players and parents watched Justin, it was obvious that there was no better example of what it means to battle. This batting facility came to life about this time last year. The inspiration behind this facility was not only to give our kids a nice batting cage, but also serve as a constant reminder of what it means to battle, not only on the baseball field but in everyday life as well.”

A year later, the facility is complete. This was only possible with the help of many people. The groups and organizations to thank are; Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce and Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Rob Morris Construction, John Hardee, Ron Wingard, S & B Electrical, C & A Carpet LLC, Shealy Electrical Supply and the Clarendon County Recreation Department. All of these businesses or individuals donated their time and resources to make this a reality for the children of Clarendon County.

“It is humbling to know that other people loved him as much as we do, and it is a great way to memorialize him and keep his memory with us,” said Caroline Shorter. “The day of his funeral, we were right here at the field where he wanted us to be.”

The batting cages are open for use and are ready to inspire the next generation of athletes.