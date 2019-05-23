35 Clarendon residents named to CCTC Part-time Dean’s List

Last Updated: May 23, 2019 at 5:22 pm

Central Carolina Technical College President Dr. Michael Mikota announced Thursday the Spring 2019 student honors lists, which included 390 students from the school. Fifteen Clarendon County residents made the Full-Time President’s List. Thirty-two students from Clarendon County were named to the list, including Britni A. Anderson, Jerimy D. Baker, Jonathan W. Baltzegar, Constance K. Brown, Larry V. Brown, Mary A. Brown, Beverly E. Cummings, Michelle R. Evans, Shanyia A. Gamble, Lillian A. Gilliard, Rylee J. Goff, Sharice D. Grier, Lacey M. Harrington, Isabella R. Harris, Shikirah L. Hill, Brittany N. Hodge, Leigh A. Huggins, Micahaela M. Hyatt, Anaiya I. Jackson, Shakiyla L. Knight, Victoria A. Langston, Josefina Leon, Cory A. Leonard, Kierstan P. Martin, Harley M. McElveen, Anthony R. Nelson, Nilu R. Patel, Chala R. Pendergrass, Eboni A. Richardson, Rammie M. Saldivar, Sean N. Swaringer and Emily T. Thigpen.

Central Carolina Technical College’s Part-Time Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6 to 11 credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 GPA for the term.