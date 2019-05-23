15 Clarendon residents make CCTC Full-Time President’s List

Central Carolina Technical College President Dr. Michael Mikota announced Thursday the Spring 2019 student honors lists, which included 390 students from the school. Fifteen Clarendon County residents made the Full-Time President’s List.

They included Benjamin R. Barrineau, Mary E. Beard, Taj R. Blair, Anthony M. Brooker, Angela M. Coker, Gracelyn D. Coker, Amani B. Davies, Tajabreonca Z. Dow, Damien L. Gist, Nastajia K. Hamilton, Grace M. Joyner, Alexandria M. Mays, Thomas S. McElveen, Carson L. Walker and Thomas A. Wallace.

The Full-Time President’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved a 4.0 GPA for the term.