Shaw named McLeod Home Health Certified Nursing Assistant Support Person of the Year.

Rosa Shaw was named the McLeod Home Health Certified Nursing Assistant Support Person of the Year in a release sent Wednesday by the hospital.

All McLeod Health Clarendon staff nurses were asked to nominate a fellow nurse who provides quality, compassionate care while personifying “true faithfulness to their profession,” reads the release. Award recipients were honored at the hospital during a special ceremony.

“Nurses and nursing staff are an essential part of the healthcare team, and play a vital role in providing an excellent patient care experience,” said McLeod Health Clarendon Chief Nursing Officer Kim Jolly. “These women truly exemplify the four core values of McLeod Health – the Value of Caring, the Value of the Person, the Value of Quality, and the Value of Integrity – as well as our mission of improving the health and well-being of patients in our region.”