Shaw honored for achievements in FCCLA
by Nigel Johnson | May 22, 2019 12:50 pm
Jordan Shaw, Student at Manning High School, was honored by Clarendon School District 2 for Chapter Service Display for FCCLA on Tuesday. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences Education as determined by the state department of education.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.