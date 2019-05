Mack honored at CSD 2 Board Meeting

Logan Mack, a Stduent at Manning High School, was honored by Clarendon School Dostrict 2 on Tuesday. he was honored for a SUPERIOR Rating – Trombone Solo, SUPERIOR Rating – Participation in Mixed Wind Trio, and SUPERIOR Rating – Participation in Mixed Wind Quartet by the SC Band Association.