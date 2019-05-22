Burke named McLeod Home Health Registered Nurse of the Year

McLeod Home Health Clarendon Registered Nurse Jennifer Burke was named earlier this week McLeod Home Health 2019 Nurse of the Year by her colleagues, according to a release from the hospital.

All McLeod Health Clarendon staff nurses were asked to nominate a fellow nurse or co-worker who provides quality, compassionate care while personifying “true faithfulness to their profession,” reads the release. Award recipients were honored at the hospital during a special ceremony.

“Nurses and nursing staff are an essential part of the healthcare team, and play a vital role in providing an excellent patient care experience,” said McLeod Health Clarendon Chief Nursing Officer Kim Jolly. “These women truly exemplify the four core values of McLeod Health – the Value of Caring, the Value of the Person, the Value of Quality, and the Value of Integrity – as well as our mission of improving the health and well-being of patients in our region.”