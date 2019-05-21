Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Returns to Clarendon County

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) returns this summer with the goals of supplementing the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and supporting South Carolina’s small farmers.

The seasonal USDA grant program allows individuals 60 and older to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs May through October 15.

Participants receive $25 in the form of five checks of $5 to spend at authorized locations. Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The vouchers will be issued:

· Summerton Senior Center

1154 BO Butler St., Summerton

June 11: 1 – 3 p.m.

· Paxville Community Center

1018 Lewis Road, Manning

June 12: 10 a.m. – noon

· Turbeville Town Hall

1400 Main St., Turbeville

June 13: 10 a.m. to noon

· Manning Senior Center

206 S. Church St., Manning

June 14: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Eligibility Process

1. Attend a distribution event

2. Complete the application

3. Provide proof of identity and residence in the county

4. Self-declare amount of household income

5. If eligible, participants receive the $25 benefit

Individuals wishing to apply for homebound seniors must provide a statement from the senior granting permission to submit an application on their behalf. Proof of identity and proof of income for the homebound senior must be presented at the time of application.

Now in 42 counties, it began as a pilot program in six. The SFMNP is administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services and county Agencies on Aging.

For more information, contact Seandra Kelly at (803) 898–1760 or Seandra.Kelly@dss.sc.gov.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.