ManningLive

Ridgeway Honored as a Duke Tip Scholar

by | May 21, 2019 7:37 pm

Last Updated: May 21, 2019 at 7:40 pm

Benjamin Ridgeway, a student at Manning Jr. High School, was honored by Clarendon School Dostrict 2 as a Duke Tip Scholar.

No comments yet.

The comments are closed.

© Copyright 2019 | Manning Live