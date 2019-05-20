Way Selected as region co-player of the year.

Last Updated: May 20, 2019 at 1:48 pm

8th grader Amberly Way from Clarendon Hall was selected to play in the SCISA 1A-2A North-South All-Star softball game held on Saturday May 18 at Patriot Park in Sumter. Amberly finished the season with .561 batting average, 19 RBI’s and 2 homeruns. On the mound she was 11-9 on the season with 151 strike outs. She finished 2-3 in All-Star game with a homerun and 3 RBI’s. She was also selected region co-player of the year.