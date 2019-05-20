South Carolina Republican Party Press Release

COLUMBIA- The South Carolina Republican Party released the following statement congratulating the newly elected party leadership elected at the 2019 South Carolina Republican Convention.

“Congratulations to Chairman McKissick, 1st Vice Chair Cindy Risher, 2nd Vice Chair Leon Winn, and 3rd Vice Chair Tyler Griffin on their elections by the 2019 South Carolina Republican State Convention. The extraordinary team of leaders that our Party has across our state will be the reason why we re-elect President Trump and Senator Graham, defeat Joe Cunningham and elect conservative leadership up and down the ballot. South Carolina Republicans are excited, energized and ready to get to work making our party stronger for 2020. A special thank you to all our volunteers, activists and donors. Victory starts at the grassroots, and we’re ready to get to work!”