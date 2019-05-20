South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs Moving Locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) announces their move to 293 Greystone Boulevard in Columbia. The agency office located on Devine Street will begin closing Wednesday, May 22 at 3 p.m. The agency will be closed on May 23 and reopen for full operation on May 24 at the Greystone Boulevard location.

Only the street address of the agency will change. The mailing address, telephone numbers and email addresses will remain the same.

Current Location through 5/22:

2221 Devine St., Ste. 200

Columbia, SC 29205

New Location beginning 5/24:

293 Greystone Blvd., Ste. 400

Columbia, SC 29210

Even though our office will be closed, consumers can still file a complaint, look up a business and find all our resources on consumer.sc.gov; businesses can also continue to use the license and complaint portals. SCDCA appreciates your patience during this time and looks forward to serving South Carolinians from our new location.

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, 1 (800) 922-1594.