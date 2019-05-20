Donna Lee Lawson Bowers

Last Updated: May 20, 2019 at 4:21 pm

MANNING – Donna Lee Lawson Bowers, 73, wife of William LeMoyne “Bill” Bowers, died Sunday,

May 19, 2019, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born July 4, 1945, in Lowell, Massachusetts, she was a daughter of the late Orville Lawson and the late

Veronica Powers Lawson. She was a member of Manning United Methodist Church,

She is survived by her husband of Manning.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral

Home with the Rev. Kem Thomas officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements,

(803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org