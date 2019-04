JV Lady Swampcats defeat Northwood

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity softball team defeated Northwood Academy by 16-0 in three innings on Monday.

Haley Truett led the way, going 2-3, with three RBI. Jayden Peyton and Malorie3 Spiegel added two RBI each as well. This brings the team’s rec ord to 8-1-1 on the season.