FLORENCE – Jacqueline Lawson, 58, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

She was born on Thursday, Aug. 3, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Geneva Lawson and the late Wendell Lawson.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her mother, Geneva Lawson, 1959 Lillie Martin Road in Summerton.

