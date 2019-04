Bobby Dow

Bobby Dow, 70, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Feb. 20, 1949, in Pinewood, a son of the late Robert Watson and Dorothy Dow.

The family will receive friends after 4 p.m. daily at the home, 507 Claflin St. in Pinewood.

Job’s Mortuary Inc., 312 S. Main St. in Sumter, is in charge of arrangements.