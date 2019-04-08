Send us your pictures!

The Manning Times would like to invite everyone in Clarendon County to send pictures of their choosing to be published in the paper. It can be anything you want. Kids playing, a beautiful garden, anything in nature. With the picture, please include your zip code and a brief summary of what is going on in the picture. If a person is in the picture, please include their name with it. It doesn’t have to be an expensive camera either. Cell phones pictures are always welcome!

Please send all pictures to mtsceditor@gmail.com.

We will select and post the best pictures on a weekly basis.