Wyndham-Walker wedding announcement

WINDHAM-WALKER WEDDING

Mary Michael Windham and Thomas Kirk Walker were united in marriage Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Manning United Methodist Church in Manning.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Emory Windham of Manning. She is the granddaughter of Mr. William J. Brewer and the late Mrs. Irene R. Brewer, and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold K. Windham of Davis Station, SC. She graduated from Laurence Manning Academy in 2014 and attended Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter and is employed by the Bank of Clarendon in Manning.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Marshall Walker of Sumter. He is the grandson of Mrs. Maria Teresa Villamizar and the late Col. Enrique Villamizar of Colombia, South America, and the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Clayton G. Walker. He graduated from Laurence Manning Academy in 2013 and attended Central Carolina Technical College and the University of South Carolina in Sumter.

The Reverend Thurmond Kem Thomas officiated at the ceremony.

Music was provided by Kathy Owen Gatlin, organist, and Rosanne Eadon Jackson Matthews, vocalist.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a strapless soft ivory ball gown with a sweetheart neckline and organza overlay. She carried a hand tied bouquet of blush and cream roses accented with eucalyptus, dusty miller, and lamb’s ear.

Helen Bateman Brunson served as maid of honor.

Bridesmaids included Ann Bethea Barwick, Emma Katherine Barwick, Rollin Grace Barwick, Shelby Alexandria Boykin, Emily Ann Brunson, Ann Perrin Jackson, Virginia Ellis Mason, Tessa Elizabeth Sanford, Maria Claudia Walker, Doris Elizabeth Williams, and Haley Alexandria Williams.

Thomas Marshall Walker, father of the groom, served as the best man.

Groomsmen included Brewer Garrell Brunson, Don Cagney Brunson, III, Jackson Millard Brunson, Nicholas Ware Gibbons, Blake Hunter Graham, John Rodgers Mishoe, IV, Edward Wayne Peagler, Jr., Thomas Windham Peagler, William Owens Smith, Camilo Villamizar, Joseph Michael Watcher, and Gerald Camlin Wilder, III.

A rehearsal party was given by the groom’s parents at Charleston’s Place in Manning.

The reception was held by the bride’s parents at their home in Manning after the ceremony.

After a honeymoon to Asheville, NC, the couple now reside in Manning.